Medi Assist Healthcare Services consolidated net profit declines 85.88% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 28.88% to Rs 239.68 croreNet profit of Medi Assist Healthcare Services declined 85.88% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.88% to Rs 239.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 185.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales239.68185.97 29 OPM %18.6221.34 -PBDT43.8041.63 5 PBT22.6727.21 -17 NP4.1729.53 -86
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:09 AM IST