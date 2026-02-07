Medi Assist Healthcare Services consolidated net profit declines 85.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.88% to Rs 239.68 crore

Net profit of Medi Assist Healthcare Services declined 85.88% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.88% to Rs 239.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 185.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.239.68185.9718.6221.3443.8041.6322.6727.214.1729.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News