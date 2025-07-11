Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 139.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.03% to Rs 490.57 croreNet profit of Elecon Engineering Company rose 139.15% to Rs 175.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 73.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.03% to Rs 490.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 392.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales490.57392.36 25 OPM %26.5623.54 -PBDT151.19106.98 41 PBT126.6594.15 35 NP175.4473.36 139
