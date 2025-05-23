Friday, May 23, 2025 | 01:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bosch Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 32085, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.04% in last one year as compared to a 8.4% jump in NIFTY and a 1.61% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 32085, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.12% on the day, quoting at 24885.8. The Sensex is at 81823.59, up 1.08%. Bosch Ltd has gained around 12.86% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23459.9, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6106 shares today, compared to the daily average of 20217 shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 32140, up 0.85% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 4.04% in last one year as compared to a 8.4% jump in NIFTY and a 1.61% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 46.32 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Trent and BEL to join Sensex, replacing IndusInd Bank and Nestle India

Markobenz Ventures fixes record date for rights issue

Omaxe announces RERA registration of its new project in Mohali, Punjab

IDFC First Bank allots 40.05 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Hexaware Technologies opens new office in Chicago

First Published: May 23 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

