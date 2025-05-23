Friday, May 23, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trent and BEL to join Sensex, replacing IndusInd Bank and Nestle India

Trent and BEL to join Sensex, replacing IndusInd Bank and Nestle India

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 1:08 PM IST
Trent and Bharat Electronics (BEL) are set to be inducted into the 30-stock BSE Sensex index, replacing IndusInd Bank and Nestle India, according to the latest rebalancing announcement by Asia Index, a BSE subsidiary. These changes will come into effect at the start of trading on 23 June 2025.

The reshuffle is expected to prompt significant capital flows as funds and ETFs tracking the Sensex realign their portfolios to match the updated composition.

IndusInd Banks exit comes amid governance concerns and reports of internal fraud involving a former employee. The bank's stock has fallen over 45% in the past year, weighed down by these issues.

 

Apart from the main index overhaul, several notable adjustments are coming to other key indices. BSE 100 Index will welcome Dixon Technologies, Coforge, and Indus Towers, while Bharat Forge, Dabur India, and Siemens will exit.

Sensex 50 Index will see InterGlobe Aviation (the airline giant behind IndiGo) replace Britannia Industries, and Shriram Finance step in for Hero MotoCorp.

Over at the Sensex Next 50 Index, five new entrants, Britannia Industries, Dixon Technologies, Coforge, Hero MotoCorp, and Indus Towers, will replace InterGlobe Aviation, Shriram Finance, Bharat Forge, Dabur India, and Siemens.

Also Read

salman khan, salman

Mumbai Police plans to regulate visitors at Salman Khan's apartment

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 850 pts, Nifty near 24,900; all sectors gain; Belrise IPO subscribed 7x

BJP National Secretary Suresh Pujari

Odisha Govt. plans to purchase land from needy tribals and dalits

jsw steel

JSW Steel seeks ₹19,300 cr refund after SC cancels BPSL acquisition

pharma, tariff

Emcure Pharma hits 10% upper circuit; gains 20% in three days; here's why

In the BSE Bankex Index, IDFC First Bank will replace Canara Bank.

As always, such reshuffles prompt adjustments by passive funds, helping them maintain alignment with benchmark indices and ensuring consistency in asset allocation and risk exposure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Markobenz Ventures fixes record date for rights issue

Markobenz Ventures fixes record date for rights issue

Omaxe announces RERA registration of its new project in Mohali, Punjab

Omaxe announces RERA registration of its new project in Mohali, Punjab

IDFC First Bank allots 40.05 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank allots 40.05 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Hexaware Technologies opens new office in Chicago

Hexaware Technologies opens new office in Chicago

Grasim Inds gains after Q4 PAT rises 9% YoY

Grasim Inds gains after Q4 PAT rises 9% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon