Brahmaputra Infrastructure JV bags order worth Rs 62 cr

Brahmaputra Infrastructure announced a letter of award in the name of GHV Infra Projects - BIL (JV) for the Procurement of works for Underwater riverbank protection works (Section 1) and above water riverbank protection works (Section 2) in Jorhat subproject (Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat Districts), Package No. W-AF-03-RP-JH, Lot 1 under ADB's Climate Resilient Brahmaputra Integrated Flood and Riverbank Erosion Risk Management Project in Assam worth Rs 62.03 crore.

