Inventure Growth & Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.80 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.70% to Rs 11.21 croreNet profit of Inventure Growth & Securities reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.70% to Rs 11.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales11.2113.96 -20 OPM %15.43-11.46 -PBDT1.21-2.37 LP PBT0.97-2.48 LP NP0.80-2.12 LP
