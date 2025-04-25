Friday, April 25, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bridge Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bridge Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Bridge Securities reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 144.23% to Rs 1.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 138.75% to Rs 1.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales00.32 -100 1.910.80 139 OPM %096.88 -89.0186.25 - PBDT0.020.31 -94 1.770.69 157 PBT0.010.31 -97 1.760.69 155 NP-0.480.27 PL 1.270.52 144

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

