Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 08:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Ent inks JDA to develop property in East Bengaluru

Brigade Ent inks JDA to develop property in East Bengaluru

Image

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Brigade Enterprises said that it has signed a joint development agreement (JDA) for a plotted development project in Malur, East Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value of approximately Rs 175 crore.

The said plot spans approximately 20 acres and offers a total development potential of 0.45 million square feet.

Commenting on the development, Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises, said: We continue to identify high-potential land parcels that align with our long-term vision of creating well-planned communities with a focus on quality, sustainability, and innovation. Malur, with its strategic location along the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) and Chennai Expressway, is emerging as an attractive residential destination, offering seamless connectivity to key hubs in Bengaluru.

 

With improving infrastructure and enhanced accessibility, more homebuyers are exploring well-connected, affordable living options beyond the citys core. Through this development, we aim to introduce a thoughtfully designed residential offering that enhances value for homebuyers while contributing to the regions growth.

Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. It has developed many landmark buildings and transformed skylines across India in the cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Trivandrum, and GIFT City with developments across Residential, Office, Retail, Hospitality and Education Sectors..

The companys consolidated net profit surged 221.5% to Rs 236.24 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 73.49 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales jumped 24.7% YoY to Rs 1,463.94 crore in Q3 FY25.

The counter added 2.13% to end at Rs 1006.55 on Monday, 21 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

EPFO data reveals growth of 3.99% in net payroll additions in Feb-25

EPFO data reveals growth of 3.99% in net payroll additions in Feb-25

Wireless Tele-density in India rises above 82%

Wireless Tele-density in India rises above 82%

Mahindra Logistics net loss narrows to Rs 7 cr in Q4 FY25

Mahindra Logistics net loss narrows to Rs 7 cr in Q4 FY25

Sensex, Nifty surge over 1%; broader mkt outperforms

Sensex, Nifty surge over 1%; broader mkt outperforms

Core sector grows by 3.80% on year in March, Cement and Fertilizer output spikes

Core sector grows by 3.80% on year in March, Cement and Fertilizer output spikes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Delhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon