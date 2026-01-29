Mangal Electrical Industries standalone net profit declines 1.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.62% to Rs 156.27 crore

Net profit of Mangal Electrical Industries declined 1.83% to Rs 13.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.62% to Rs 156.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 149.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.156.27149.3712.0916.1219.7519.5918.0118.4213.3913.64

