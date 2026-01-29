Mangal Electrical Industries standalone net profit declines 1.83% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 4.62% to Rs 156.27 croreNet profit of Mangal Electrical Industries declined 1.83% to Rs 13.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.62% to Rs 156.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 149.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales156.27149.37 5 OPM %12.0916.12 -PBDT19.7519.59 1 PBT18.0118.42 -2 NP13.3913.64 -2
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST