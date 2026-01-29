Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.98% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 6.89% to Rs 2736.79 croreNet profit of Balkrishna Industries declined 14.98% to Rs 382.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 449.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.89% to Rs 2736.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2560.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2736.792560.33 7 OPM %23.5023.46 -PBDT686.40772.27 -11 PBT491.06599.68 -18 NP382.15449.48 -15
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST