Brigade Hotel Ventures consolidated net profit rises 69.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.42% to Rs 125.72 croreNet profit of Brigade Hotel Ventures rose 69.53% to Rs 9.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.42% to Rs 125.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 107.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales125.72107.99 16 OPM %29.5534.69 -PBDT27.7119.71 41 PBT14.119.00 57 NP9.075.35 70
