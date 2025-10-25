Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit rises 24.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.96% to Rs 146.94 croreNet profit of Moschip Technologies rose 24.87% to Rs 12.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.96% to Rs 146.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 125.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales146.94125.63 17 OPM %11.4512.58 -PBDT17.0814.82 15 PBT12.599.73 29 NP12.159.73 25
