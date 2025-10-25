Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Latent View Analytics consolidated net profit rises 11.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Latent View Analytics consolidated net profit rises 11.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 23.25% to Rs 257.54 crore

Net profit of Latent View Analytics rose 11.28% to Rs 44.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.25% to Rs 257.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 208.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales257.54208.95 23 OPM %21.8021.67 -PBDT72.0967.09 7 PBT61.7158.27 6 NP44.3939.89 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

