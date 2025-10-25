Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit declines 46.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.05% to Rs 1094.62 croreNet profit of Supreme Petrochem declined 46.65% to Rs 48.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 90.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 27.05% to Rs 1094.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1500.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1094.621500.44 -27 OPM %7.088.35 -PBDT83.53138.95 -40 PBT65.15121.99 -47 NP48.2090.34 -47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content