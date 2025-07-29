Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade near flatline, metal shares shine

Barometers trade near flatline, metal shares shine

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The headline equity indices traded near the flatline with slight gains in mid-morning trade, as investors closely tracking corporate earnings and the delay in trade talks between India and the U.S. The Nifty traded below the 24,650 mark. Metal shares advanced after declining in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 4.41 points or 0.01% to 80,895.43. The Nifty 50 index rose 3.90 points or 0.02% to 24,684.55.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.13% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.04%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,768 shares rose and 1,928 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged.

 

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Shanti Gold International received bids for 12,58,66,950 shares as against 1,26,67,200 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Tuesday (29 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 9.94 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Aditya Infotech received bids for 37,15,338 shares as against 1,12,23,759 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Tuesday (29 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.33 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Laxmi India Finance received bids for 10,41,144 shares as against 1,13,12,816 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Tuesday (29 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.09 times.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index rose 0.46% to 9,359.10. The index fell 2.77% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

Jindal Stainless (up 3.66%), Hindustan Copper (up 2.07%), JSW Steel (up 1.4%), Welspun Corp (up 1.29%), National Aluminium Company (up 0.44%), Jindal Steel & Power (up 0.28%), Tata Steel (up 0.18%), Hindustan Zinc (up 0.15%) and APL Apollo Tubes (up 0.05%) advanced.

On the other hand, Vedanta (down 0.58%), Adani Enterprises (down 0.52%) and Steel Authority of India (down 0.51%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

NTPC Green Energy declined 1.03% after the companys consolidated net profit dropped 5.46% to Rs 220.48 crore on a 9.31% rise in revenue to Rs 680.21 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Larsen & Toubro added 0.67%. The company said that its Hydrocarbon Offshore business vertical has won ultra-mega order from a prestigious client in the Middle East.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded mixed as investors awaited the outcome of the ongoing U.S.-China trade talks.

Investors also await the result of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting due Wednesday stateside, where it will make a decision on whether to cut interest rates.

On Monday, President Donald Trump announced that a global blanket tariff would likely fall between 15% to 20%. This would affect imports from countries that have not yet negotiated separate trade agreements with the United Statements.

Trump had previously announced that baseline tariffs would be just 10%. The presidents tariffs are expected to go into place on August 1.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed near the flatline on Monday, with the latest trade deal between the U.S. and EU failing to spark a fresh rally.

The broad market index inched up 0.02% to close at 6,389.77, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.33% to 21,178.58. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 64.36 points, or 0.14%, to finish the session at 44,837.56.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

