Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants soars on stellar debut

BSE SME Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants soars on stellar debut

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Shares of Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants were trading at Rs 400.20 on the BSE, a premium of 60.08% compared with the issue price of Rs 250.

The scrip was listed at Rs 421.25, a premium of 68.50% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 435 and a low of Rs 400.20. About 12.13 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants' IPO was subscribed 231.43 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 July 2025 and it closed on 24 July 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 237 to Rs 250 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 37,50,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 72.35% from 98.42% pre-issue.

Also Read

Rajya Sabha

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha to debate Op Sindoor, PM Modi likely to attend

Protein Powder

Is your protein powder harming your liver? Here's what experts say

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Check offers on Samsung, Apple and more

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty swing in trade; IT, defence stocks crack; metal, realty lead gains

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Focus on these 2 realty stocks amid correction; charts hint upto 23% upsidepremium

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital requirements, funding capital expenditure for purchase of machinery and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants on 21 July 2025, raised Rs 26.53 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 10.61 lakh shares at Rs 250 per share to 19 anchor investors.

Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants engaged in the business to provide comprehensive consultancy services under concept to commissioning of infrastructure projects, which includes survey, design and technical supervision for roads, railways, metros, town planning, geospatial, mapping, land acquisition, water, transmission lines, pipelines and other civil engineering sectors. As of 31 March 2025, the company had a total 507 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 154.14 crore and a net profit of Rs 34.83 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade near flatline, metal shares shine

Barometers trade near flatline, metal shares shine

PHDCCI presents key recommendations to RBI to strengthen MSME financial ecosystem

PHDCCI presents key recommendations to RBI to strengthen MSME financial ecosystem

Early data from FY26 indicate potential for a turnaround in foreign investment flows says DEA

Early data from FY26 indicate potential for a turnaround in foreign investment flows says DEA

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

L&T's Hydrocarbon Offshore business bags ' ultra-mega' order in Middle East

L&T's Hydrocarbon Offshore business bags ' ultra-mega' order in Middle East

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentZerodha Multi Asset Passive FoFInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon