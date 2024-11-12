Britannia Industries consolidated net profit declines 9.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.48% to Rs 4566.23 croreNet profit of Britannia Industries declined 9.55% to Rs 531.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 587.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.48% to Rs 4566.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4370.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4566.234370.47 4 OPM %17.0819.94 -PBDT791.37870.31 -9 PBT715.30798.63 -10 NP531.45587.59 -10
