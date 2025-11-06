Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 23.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.07% to Rs 4752.17 croreNet profit of Britannia Industries rose 23.15% to Rs 654.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 531.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.07% to Rs 4752.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4566.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4752.174566.23 4 OPM %20.0217.08 -PBDT968.67791.37 22 PBT883.62715.30 24 NP654.47531.45 23
