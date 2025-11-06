Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit declines 17.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.96% to Rs 2563.73 croreNet profit of Godrej Agrovet declined 17.55% to Rs 92.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 112.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.96% to Rs 2563.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2442.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2563.732442.68 5 OPM %8.329.14 -PBDT192.11208.24 -8 PBT135.06149.90 -10 NP92.59112.30 -18
