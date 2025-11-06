Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit declines 19.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 2.55% to Rs 608.62 crore

Net profit of CMS Info Systems declined 19.32% to Rs 73.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 90.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.55% to Rs 608.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 624.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales608.62624.54 -3 OPM %22.5824.49 -PBDT143.79161.46 -11 PBT95.60122.53 -22 NP73.3590.92 -19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

