Aris International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net Loss of Aris International reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.040.02 100 OPM %-25.00-200.00 -PBDT-0.01-0.04 75 PBT-0.01-0.04 75 NP-0.01-0.04 75

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

