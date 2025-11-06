GSM Foils standalone net profit rises 107.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 86.47% to Rs 58.14 croreNet profit of GSM Foils rose 107.08% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 86.47% to Rs 58.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales58.1431.18 86 OPM %11.4010.26 -PBDT5.803.00 93 PBT5.702.94 94 NP4.392.12 107
