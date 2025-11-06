Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DE Nora India standalone net profit rises 17.99% in the September 2025 quarter

DE Nora India standalone net profit rises 17.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 20.46% to Rs 21.84 crore

Net profit of DE Nora India rose 17.99% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.46% to Rs 21.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales21.8418.13 20 OPM %18.4117.76 -PBDT5.724.87 17 PBT5.204.45 17 NP3.873.28 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit declines 19.32% in the September 2025 quarter

CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit declines 19.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit declines 17.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit declines 17.55% in the September 2025 quarter

The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit declines 85.72% in the September 2025 quarter

The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit declines 85.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Shri Dinesh Mills consolidated net profit declines 27.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Shri Dinesh Mills consolidated net profit declines 27.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Muthoot Microfin standalone net profit declines 50.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Muthoot Microfin standalone net profit declines 50.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGroww IPOSamsung Galaxy Z TriFold LaunchLenskart IPO Allotment TodayGoogle Messages Nano Banana RemixBank Holiday on Guru Nanak JayantiUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon