DE Nora India standalone net profit rises 17.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.46% to Rs 21.84 croreNet profit of DE Nora India rose 17.99% to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.46% to Rs 21.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales21.8418.13 20 OPM %18.4117.76 -PBDT5.724.87 17 PBT5.204.45 17 NP3.873.28 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content