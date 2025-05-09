Friday, May 09, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 9.01% to Rs 4375.57 crore

Net profit of Britannia Industries rose 4.03% to Rs 559.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 538.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.01% to Rs 4375.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4014.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.82% to Rs 2178.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2139.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.98% to Rs 17535.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16546.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4375.574014.07 9 17535.0216546.21 6 OPM %18.3019.52 -18.1119.14 - PBDT832.89814.55 2 3264.703216.83 1 PBT751.93734.62 2 2951.362916.37 1 NP559.95538.28 4 2178.732139.81 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

