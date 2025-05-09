Friday, May 09, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs -0.14 crore

Net loss of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 59.15% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales-0.140.21 PL 0.290.71 -59 OPM %157.1442.86 --48.2838.03 - PBDT-0.220.10 PL -0.140.28 PL PBT-0.220.10 PL -0.140.28 PL NP-0.190.10 PL -0.130.22 PL

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

