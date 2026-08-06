BSE SME Dhaval Packaging delivers a well-packed debut

Dhaval Packaging traded at Rs 112 on the BSE, a 15.46% premium to the issue price of Rs 97.

The scrip was listed at Rs 110, a 13.40% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 114 and a low of Rs 106. About 15.90 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Dhaval Packaging's IPO was subscribed 46.38 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 July 2026 and it closed on 3 August 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 92 to Rs 97 per equity share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 37,48,800 equity shares. The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards part financing the establishment of a new manufacturing facility at Plot No. E-552, Sanand-II Industrial Estate, Hirapur, Taluka Sanand, Ahmedabad district; repayment and/or prepayment, in full or part, of certain outstanding secured borrowings; and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Dhaval Packaging on 29 July 2026, raised Rs 10.08 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 10.30 lakh shares at Rs 97 per share to 5 anchor investor.

Dhaval Packaging manufactures plastic packaging solutions for the food, FMCG and industrial sectors, with a focus on In-Mold Labeling (IML) food containers and SAW pipe protection plastic end caps. Operating three manufacturing facilities in Sanand, Gujarat, the company has an installed production capacity of over 8,000 kg per day and benefits from integrated manufacturing capabilities, including automated in-house IML production, backward integration for label manufacturing and in-house tooling. Its products cater to industries such as dairy, bakery, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, construction and infrastructure, and are exported to markets including Malaysia, Mauritius, Canada, the UAE, Qatar and Australia. As of 31 May 2026, the company had 54 permanent employees and 112 contract workers across manufacturing, quality control, sales and marketing, accounts, compliance, and administrative functions.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 65.03 crore and net profit of Rs 8.03 crore for the period ended 31 March 2026.

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