BSE SME NIS Management stumbles at entry

BSE SME NIS Management stumbles at entry

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Shares of NIS Management was trading at Rs 102.60 on the BSE, a discount of 7.57% compared with the issue price of Rs 111.

The scrip was listed at Rs 108, a discount of 2.70% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 108 and a low of Rs 102.60. About 13.98 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

NIS Management's IPO was subscribed 2.95 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 August 2025 and it closed on 28 August 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 105-111 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 46,62,000 shares and offer for sale (OFS) upto 7,44,000 shares. The promoter shareholding in the company diluted to 69.63% post- IPO from 95.99% pre-IPO.

Ahead of the IPO, NIS Management on 22 August 2025, raised Rs 16.71 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 15.06 lakh shares at Rs 111 each to 12 anchor investors.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

NIS Management is engaged in delivering security guards and investigative services. The company serves a diverse clientele including leading organisations such as Reliance Retail, Piramal Group, HDFC Bank, Torrent Power, and several key airports and government institutions across India. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, NIS Facility Management Services, caters to state governments and public sector undertakings (PSUs) with comprehensive security solutions. As of 30 June 2025, the company has 16,609 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 402.17 crore and net profit of Rs 18.66 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

