Friday, November 14, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Shining Tools debut gets chipped by selling pressure

BSE SME Shining Tools debut gets chipped by selling pressure

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Shining Tools traded at Rs 98.80 on the BSE, a discount of 13.33% compared with the issue price of Rs 114.

The scrip was listed at Rs 104, a discount of 8.77% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 104 and a low of Rs 98.80. About 85,000 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Shining Tools' IPO was subscribed 1.14 times. The issue opened for bidding on 7 November 2025 and it closed on 11 October 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 114 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 15,00,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 70.68% from 96.17% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for purchase and installation of plant and machinery for manufacturing of carbide precision tools at the existing premises, funding of working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Also Read

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 1st Test Day 1: Kuldeep gets Bavuma; SA lose their 3rd wicket

Bihar Election Results 2025, Vote counting, ECI, NDA, Mahagathbandhan

Bihar election results LIVE: JD(U) overtakes BJP as NDA crosses majority mark, show ECI trends

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty swing in trade; IT index drops 1% amid global selling

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India negotiating trade pact with US, EU, other nations: Piyush Goyal

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Bihar polls: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj trailing all over, shows ECI data

Shining Tools is engaged in the design and manufacturing of high-performance solid carbide cutting tools catering to various industries across India. Additionally, it provides reconditioning services for used tools, ensuring extended usability and consistent performance. The company specializes in producing a wide range of high-performance cutting tools, including end mills, thread mills, drills, and reamers, offering innovative tooling solutions. These tools are widely used in commercial metal-cutting operations across multiple industries. Shining Tools cutting tools are designed for use on CNC machines such as Horizontal Machining Centers (HMCs), Vertical Machining Centers (VMCs), and turn-mill centers. It operates at high speeds and feed rates, efficiently machining a variety of metals, including carbide, cast iron, forgings, steel, and aluminium. The company had total 27 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 5.40 crore and net profit of Rs 1.47 crore for the period ended 31 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Godrej Industries Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Godrej Industries Ltd counter

Board of Wealth First Portfolio Managers recommends 2nd interim dividend

Board of Wealth First Portfolio Managers recommends 2nd interim dividend

Reserve money contracts 1.1% on weekly basis

Reserve money contracts 1.1% on weekly basis

GE Power India rises on improved operating margins despite lower PAT

GE Power India rises on improved operating margins despite lower PAT

Jubilant FoodWorks jumps after strong Q2 numbers

Jubilant FoodWorks jumps after strong Q2 numbers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon