Bihar polls: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj trailing all over, shows ECI data

Party founder Prashant Kishor, who has led several successful election campaigns, said that no youth in Bihar should have to leave the state to earn a basic living. (Photo: PTI)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

The early result trends for the Bihar Assembly elections appear to mirror the setback predicted by the exit polls. The projections had already dampened expectations for poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor’s new-age Jan Suraaj Party, with most pollsters estimating a modest performance of just 0–5 seats.

No luck for Jan Suraaj in early result trends

As of 11:00 am on Friday, Jan Suraaj was not leading in any seat, according to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI). The counting process for the Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am, with postal ballots counted first, followed by votes cast through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), according to the ECI guidelines.
 

Jan Suraaj emerged as a new-age party

Jan Suraaj positioned itself as a new-age party promising to create more job opportunities in Bihar. Speaking to reporters in Konar of the Sasaram assembly constituency on November 11, party founder Kishor, who has led several successful election campaigns, said that no youth in Bihar should have to leave the state to earn a basic living. 
 
The party was launched with the aim of transforming governance and public life in Bihar, focusing on sectors such as education, healthcare, employment, and administrative transparency. Its village-to-village outreach sought to build a grassroots movement that identified citizens’ needs and developed long-term, community-driven solutions, presenting an alternative model of politics centred on accountability and development.
 
While the party initially gained notable traction among young voters, its popularity appears to have dwindled, as reflected in the early results.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

The 243-seat Bihar Assembly went to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. The 2025 elections saw record voter participation, with an overall turnout of 67.13 per cent, making it the highest since 1951. This marks an increase of 9.62 percentage points from the 2020 elections, which recorded a turnout of 57.29 per cent. Phase one registered a turnout of 65.08 per cent, while phase two saw 68.76 per cent of voters cast their ballots.

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

