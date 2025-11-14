GE Power India rises on improved operating margins despite lower PAT

GE Power India rose 10% to Rs 330.60 after the company posted its Q2 FY26 results, with the market reacting positively to margin expansion and strong traction in its core services business despite lower profitability.
On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit declined 51.6% year-on-year to Rs 32.36 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 66.87 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Total income grew 7.7% YoY to Rs 308.89 crore during the quarter. Profit before tax stood at Rs 35.25 crore, down 47.3% from Rs 66.87 crore in Q2 FY25.
EBITDA for the quarter came in at Rs 43.54 crore versus Rs 79.70 crore a year ago, while EBITDA margin improved to 17.7% from 15.2% in the corresponding period last year, supported by better execution and operational efficiencies.
The company's order backlog stood at Rs 1,825 crore as of 30 September 2025, lower by 28.7% YoY compared to Rs 2,560 crore last year. The decline was primarily due to the termination of two FGD EP contractsJaypee Bina and Nigriewith a combined value of Rs 775 crore.
Puneet Bhatla, MD, GE Power India said, Our strategic focus on Core Services is progressing well, evidenced by the 45% quarter-overquarter order growth we witnessed in the period. Equally important, we significantly improved our operational profitability. This positive result is a direct outcome of our disciplined execution of FGD backlog and growth initiatives in core services.
GE Power India is one of the leading players in the Indian power generation equipment market. Hydro and gas businesses are also housed in the company in addition to steam power. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of power generation solutions with a focus on emissions control and services portfolio, providing sustainable, affordable, and reliable electricity.
