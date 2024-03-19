Rev-AI is designed to simplify demand forecasting and pricing strategies, streamline pricing updates, accelerate decision-making processes, and provide insights for strategic fleet decisions. Due to these features Budget Calgary was able to refine their demand predictions and pricing strategies with a 90-day advance forecast, update prices 15,000 times per hour, and confidently executed a strategic $1-million fleet decision

RateGain Travel Technologies today shared that Budget Car & Truck Rental of Calgary, one of the leading franchises in Canada leveraged RateGain's Rev-AI's cutting-edge AI technologies to increase revenue by $1 million.