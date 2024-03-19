Manappuram Finance board OKs raising upto Rs 6,000 cr

Manappuram Finance informed that its board has approved fund-raising for FY 2024-25, which includes issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) upto the overall limit of Rs 6,000 crore.

Further, the board of directors has also approved the issuance of secured, non-cumulative, redeemable, listed, rated, non-convertible taxable debentures for an aggregate amount of Rs 25 crore on private placement basis.

Manappuram Finance is a non-banking finance company (NBFC), which provides a wide range of fund based and fee based services including gold loans, money exchange facilities, etc. The company is a Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking NBFC (NBFC-ND). The company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The NBFCs consolidated net profit jumped 46.1% to Rs 572.87 crore on 34.1% increase in total income to Rs 2,326.68 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip closed 0.69% lower at Rs 166.30 on the BSE.

The issuance can be done by way of private placement or/and public issue in one or more tranches as may be decided by the board of directors or its committee thereof from time to time.