Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sun Pharma receives nod to launch Winlevi in Australia

Image

Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has granted regulatory approval for Winlevi (clascoterone cream 1%).
Winlevi is indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 12 years of age and older.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As stated by Hellen de Kloet, Business Head Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand, Sun Pharma Winlevi is an exciting addition to our expanding dermatology portfolio of innovative medicines in Australia. Winlevi's novel mechanism of action will be a welcome addition to the physician's toolkit while treating acne.
Diana Harbort, President of the Dermatology Division of Cosmo, said: We are very pleased that Winlevi will soon be available to patients in Australia. This is another achievement in the mission of Cosmo and Sun Pharma to improve the lives of patients affected by skin conditions.
Winlevi will be available in Australia this June.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Aurobindo Pharma jumps on USFDA nod for Fingolimod capsules

Innova Captab PAT climbs 28% YoY in Q3 FY24

Nifty climbs above 21,900; pharma shares advance

Lupin gets USFDA approval for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution

Sensex slips 174 pts, pharma shares in demand

Inox Green Energy Services' arm I-Fox Windtechnik India wins order restoration of 33 WTGs

TCS, Tata Steel, Lemon Tree Hotels, H.G. Infra in focus

GIFT Nifty indicates subdued opening

US Market ends in positive territory as tech rebounds

Sonata Software inks pact with Zones for 5 years

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon