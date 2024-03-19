Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Dr Reddy's Labs launches Versavo drug in UK

Image

Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories said that it has launched Versavo in the United Kingdom (UK) for the treatment of several types of cancers.
The said drug is equivalent to Avastin. Versavo (bevacizumab) is indicated for the treatment of several types of cancers including metastatic colorectal cancer, advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, recurrent glioblastoma, metastatic renal cell carcinoma, advanced cervical cancer, ovarian cancer and metastatic breast cancer.
Versavo is the firms first biosimilar product to be approved and launched in the UK. It is available in strengths of 100mg and 400mg single use vials. Previously, the company launched Versavo in India in 2019 and subsequently in other countries such as Thailand, Ukraine, Nepal and Jamaica. In Colombia, the product was launched under the brand name Persivia.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Jayanth Sridhar, Global Head of Biologics at Dr. Reddys, said, The launch of Versavo in a highly regulated market underscores our capability for global clinical development of high-quality biosimilar products. Versavo is a potential treatment option for patients with different types of cancers. This launch reinforces our commitment to bring more biosimilar and other critical biological products to meet the unmet needs of patients, and strengthens our focus on oncology.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories is engaged in providing medicines. The firm operates in three segments: global generics, pharmaceutical services and active ingredients (PSAI) and proprietary products.
The drug major's consolidated net profit increased 10.57% to Rs 1,378.9 crore on 6.57% rise in revenues to Rs 7,214.8 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
The scrip fell 3.18% to end at 6,138.40 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Dr. Reddy's launches Versavo (bevacizumab) in UK

Lupin gets USFDA approval for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution

Abhasa Calls for More Drug Addiction Treatment Centers as India Faces Escalating Drug Abuse Crisis

Laurus Labs Ltd soars 1.84%, rises for third straight session

Logic Fruit Technologies Forays into ARINC818 Innovation; Expands its Avionics Portfolio: Delivered Diverse Products to DRDO Labs

Euro Lingers Near One-Week Low Against Dollar; FOMC In Focus

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Lloyd introduces new range of air conditioners

Manappuram Finance board OKs raising upto Rs 6,000 cr

Market ends with major losses; Nifty settles below 21,850 mark; TCS slumps 4.03%

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEIPL 2024 Opening CeremonyHoli 2024World Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon