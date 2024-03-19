Sensex (    %)
                             
Inox Green Energy Services' arm I-Fox Windtechnik India wins order restoration of 33 WTGs

Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
From NLC India
Inox Green Energy Services announced today that its subsidiary I-Fox Windtechnik India (I-Fox) has won an order from NLC India (NLCIL), a Navratna PSU of Govt of India, for the restoration of 33 wind turbine generators (each 1.5 MW) of NLCIL's wind power plant located in Tenkasi District in the state of Tamil Nadu. The scope of the contract comprises supplies of materials/spares and other activities for the restoration of the 33 WTGs within a period of 8 months, with a revenue realisation of Rs 39.5 crore (inclusive of taxes) during the contract period.
First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 9:03 AM IST

