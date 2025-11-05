Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances standalone net profit rises 34.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.69% to Rs 292.99 croreNet profit of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances rose 34.07% to Rs 17.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.69% to Rs 292.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 257.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales292.99257.70 14 OPM %9.498.87 -PBDT28.6822.98 25 PBT22.7316.90 34 NP17.0012.68 34
