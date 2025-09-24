Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 06:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Total equity issuances come in at Rs 42604 crore in Aug-25, record highest in current FY

Total equity issuances come in at Rs 42604 crore in Aug-25, record highest in current FY

Image

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
SEBI stated in a latest monthly update that in August 2025, a total of Rs 7432 crore was mobilised from primary market through equity and debt issuances. This was the lowest so far in the current financial and also the lowest since Jan-24. The decline was mainly due to lower private debt issuance, which reduced overall primary market activity. The average private debt issued between Apr-25 to Jul-25 was Rs 87,399 crore and in Aug-25, the amount stood at Rs 42,604 crore. Equity issuances performed relatively better as funds mobilized by public issues in Aug-25 were second highest of the fiscal year Western Region maintained its dominance both in terms of number of public equity issuances (IPO + rights) and amount raised, with 33 out of total 59 issues raising Rs 12,735 crore in Aug-25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR recovers marginally from lifetime low; Sensex, Nifty Extend Decline

INR recovers marginally from lifetime low; Sensex, Nifty Extend Decline

Atlanta Electricals IPO subscribed 70.63 times

Atlanta Electricals IPO subscribed 70.63 times

Cabinet clears Rs 69,725 crore shipbuilding package, approves bonus for railway staff

Cabinet clears Rs 69,725 crore shipbuilding package, approves bonus for railway staff

Jain Resource Recycling IPO subscribed 73%

Jain Resource Recycling IPO subscribed 73%

BMW Ventures IPO subscribed 11%

BMW Ventures IPO subscribed 11%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentH3N2 Virus SymptomsTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon