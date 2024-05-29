Campus Activewear zooms after Q4 PAT climbs 43% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Campus Activewear surged 12.59% to Rs 281.70 after it reported 42.76% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.75 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 22.94 crore in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax fell 46.40% to Rs 43.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as compared with Rs 29.91 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

EBITDA climbed 16.1% to Rs 66.4 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 57.1 crore posted in Q4 FY23. EBITDA margin expanded to 18.3% in Q4 FY24 as against 16.4% recorded in the same period last fiscal.

The sales volume stood at 5.7 million pairs in Q4 FY24 while the companys ASP stood at Rs 636 in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 632 in Q4 FY23.

On a full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 23.63% to Rs 89.44 crore on 2.42% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,448.29 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Campus Activewears CEO, Nikhil Agarwal, said, We would like to perceive FY24 as a transitionary year. Campus Activewear made a strong comeback in H2FY24 with vigoured focus on trade distribution and new launches. The Company was successful in grabbing customers mindshare and wallet share from its prudent investment in the brand for its R&D enabled products.

Campus Activewear continued to expand its geographical footprints in FY24. The Company added 66 stores in Western, Southern and Eastern states of India taking the total EBOs more than 250 during the year.

The company repaid its borrowing of Rs 156 crore in FY24, thereby achieving net-debt free status during FY24. Additionally, we have made significant improvement in our working capital days from 108 days in FY23 to 79 days in FY24 led by lower inventory and conscious trimming of receivable days.

Campus Activewear is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of footwear and accessories through its retail and wholesale network.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Revenue from operations increased 4.63% year on year (YoY) to Rs 363.86 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24.