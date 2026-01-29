Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 24.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 0.61% to Rs 30937.71 crore

Net profit of Canara Bank rose 24.67% to Rs 5253.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4214.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 0.61% to Rs 30937.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 30750.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.30937.7130750.7387.0765.046378.815514.556378.815514.555253.674214.16

