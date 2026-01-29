Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 24.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 0.61% to Rs 30937.71 crore

Net profit of Canara Bank rose 24.67% to Rs 5253.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4214.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 0.61% to Rs 30937.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 30750.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income30937.7130750.73 1 OPM %87.0765.04 -PBDT6378.815514.55 16 PBT6378.815514.55 16 NP5253.674214.16 25

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

