Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 24.67% in the December 2025 quarter
Total Operating Income rise 0.61% to Rs 30937.71 croreNet profit of Canara Bank rose 24.67% to Rs 5253.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4214.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 0.61% to Rs 30937.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 30750.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income30937.7130750.73 1 OPM %87.0765.04 -PBDT6378.815514.55 16 PBT6378.815514.55 16 NP5253.674214.16 25
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 1:51 PM IST