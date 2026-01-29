TTK Prestige consolidated net profit declines 43.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.20% to Rs 801.40 crore

Net profit of TTK Prestige declined 43.71% to Rs 32.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 58.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.20% to Rs 801.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 727.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

