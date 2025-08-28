Canara Bank down for fifth straight session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 105.28, down 0.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 4.53% in last one year as compared to a 2.36% slide in NIFTY and a 5.57% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
Canara Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 105.28, down 0.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 24558. The Sensex is at 80224.7, down 0.7%.Canara Bank has lost around 4.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has eased around 3.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54450.45, down 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 84.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 193.28 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 105.02, down 0.92% on the day. Canara Bank tumbled 4.53% in last one year as compared to a 2.36% slide in NIFTY and a 5.57% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 5.38 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content