TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 45.84% in the September 2025 quarter

TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 45.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Sales rise 47.65% to Rs 452.47 crore

Net profit of TD Power Systems rose 45.84% to Rs 60.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 47.65% to Rs 452.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 306.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales452.47306.44 48 OPM %18.2618.15 -PBDT87.0360.74 43 PBT81.8255.98 46 NP60.1941.27 46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

