TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 45.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.65% to Rs 452.47 croreNet profit of TD Power Systems rose 45.84% to Rs 60.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 47.65% to Rs 452.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 306.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales452.47306.44 48 OPM %18.2618.15 -PBDT87.0360.74 43 PBT81.8255.98 46 NP60.1941.27 46
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content