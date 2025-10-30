Dabur India consolidated net profit rises 6.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.37% to Rs 3191.32 croreNet profit of Dabur India rose 6.48% to Rs 452.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 425.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.37% to Rs 3191.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3028.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3191.323028.59 5 OPM %18.4218.24 -PBDT688.42656.92 5 PBT573.02545.95 5 NP452.55425.00 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content