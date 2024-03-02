Sensex (    %)
                        
National Aluminium Company Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 165.8, up 3.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 100.97% in last one year as compared to a 27.19% jump in NIFTY and a 47.11% jump in the Nifty Metal index.
National Aluminium Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 165.8, up 3.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 22378.4. The Sensex is at 73806.15, up 0.08%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has gained around 6.45% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8208.5, up 1.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 98.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 353.78 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 167.15, up 3.21% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 100.97% in last one year as compared to a 27.19% jump in NIFTY and a 47.11% jump in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 18.83 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

