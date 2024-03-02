Tata Steel Ltd up for third straight session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 155.25, up 3.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.09% in last one year as compared to a 27.19% jump in NIFTY and a 47.11% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 155.25, up 3.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 22378.4. The Sensex is at 73806.15, up 0.08%. Tata Steel Ltd has gained around 9.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8208.5, up 1.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 216.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 428.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.74 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

