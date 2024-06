From Moody's

Moody's has maintained the stable outlook on the long-term ratings.

Moody's (Rating Agency) has affirmed Bank's Long term local and Foreign Currency Bank Deposit Rating at 'Baa3' with Stable Outlook. At the same time, Moody's has upgraded the Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) of the Canara Bank to ba2 from ba3.