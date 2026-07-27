Canara Bank rises after decent Q1 performance
Canara Bank added 1.87% to Rs 128.05 after the bank reported 2.19% increase in net profit to Rs 4,856 crore on a 4.26% rise in total income to Rs 39,684 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.
Net interest income (NII) grew by 13.39% on YoY basis to Rs 10,215 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 9,009 crore in Q1 FY26. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 2.52% as on 30 June 2026, down 3 basis points YoY.
Operating profit for Q1 FY27 rose 0.96% to Rs 8,636 crore from Rs 8,554 crore in Q1 FY26.
Provisions declined by 0.58% YoY to Rs 3,780 crore in the June 2026 quarter. Provision Coverage Ratio stood at 94.76% as on 30 June 2026.
Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 6,556 crore, up by 5.7% from Rs 6,202 crore in Q1 FY26.
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Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio improved to 1.57% as at June 2026 from 2.69% as at June 2025.
Net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio improved to 0.36% as at June 2026 from 0.63% as at June 2025.
Global business of the bank increased by 14.37% YoY to Rs 29,05,066 crore as at June 2026. While global deposits increased by 11.63% YoY to Rs 16,11,685 crore, gross global advances rose by 17.97% YoY to Rs 12,93,381 crore.
As on 30 June 2026, CRAR stood at 17.17%, of which CET-1 was 12.91%, Tier-I was 2.09% and Tier-II was 2.17%.
Canara Bank is a public sector bank. As on 30 June 2026, the bank had 10,131 branches, out of which 3,211 were rural branches, 3033 were semi-urban branches, 1994 were urban branches & 1893 were metro branches, along with 11,047 ATM & recycler. The bank also has 4 overseas branches in London, New York, Dubai & IBU Gift City Branch.
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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 12:51 PM IST