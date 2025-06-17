Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gland Pharma Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1793.5, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.51% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.39% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Gland Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1793.5, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24840.25. The Sensex is at 81449.59, down 0.42%. Gland Pharma Ltd has risen around 20.86% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22039.45, down 1.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.75 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

