Canara Bank spurts 1.3%, up for fifth straight session

Canara Bank gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 599.6, up 1.3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 22332.85. The Sensex is at 73621.91, down 0.34%. Canara Bank has gained around 14.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has gained around 10.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7139.5, up 1.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 73.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 104.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 605.8, up 1.66% on the day. Canara Bank is up 96.17% in last one year as compared to a 26.09% jump in NIFTY and a 83.07% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 7.68 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

