Canara Robeco Asset Management Company standalone net profit rises 10.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company rose 10.22% to Rs 52.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 47.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.56% to Rs 121.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 96.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.121.3296.6260.0268.3072.4565.6070.4864.3152.7547.86

