Canara Robeco Asset Management Company standalone net profit rises 10.22% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 25.56% to Rs 121.32 croreNet profit of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company rose 10.22% to Rs 52.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 47.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.56% to Rs 121.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 96.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales121.3296.62 26 OPM %60.0268.30 -PBDT72.4565.60 10 PBT70.4864.31 10 NP52.7547.86 10
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 9:05 AM IST