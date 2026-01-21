Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Canara Robeco Asset Management Company standalone net profit rises 10.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company standalone net profit rises 10.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 25.56% to Rs 121.32 crore

Net profit of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company rose 10.22% to Rs 52.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 47.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 25.56% to Rs 121.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 96.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales121.3296.62 26 OPM %60.0268.30 -PBDT72.4565.60 10 PBT70.4864.31 10 NP52.7547.86 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit declines 57.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit declines 57.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Ujaas Energy standalone net profit declines 95.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Ujaas Energy standalone net profit declines 95.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Neogem India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Neogem India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Rallis India standalone net profit declines 81.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Rallis India standalone net profit declines 81.82% in the December 2025 quarter

CreditAccess Grameen reports consolidated net profit of Rs 252.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

CreditAccess Grameen reports consolidated net profit of Rs 252.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks todayStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayG-7 Meeting on GreenlandIMD Weather ForecastSunita Williams RetiresBudget 2026Gold and Silver Rate Today